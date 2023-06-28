Jersey's sewage treatment plant is making changes to deal with the amount of fat and waste coming through it.

It comes as bosses pleaded with householders and restaurateurs to be careful about what they put down the drain.

Experts said grease and oils being put down the sink, and people flushing wet wipes and sanitary products, were partly to blame for an issue at the plant - which led to the closure of St Aubin's Bay.

People were told not to swim there, due to high levels of harmful bacteria being found in outflow water.