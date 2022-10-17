Wind farm could power new hydrogen gas plant
- Published
Energy giant SSE has proposed producing 1,600 tonnes of hydrogen gas a year using surplus electricity from a Highland wind farm.
The hydrogen could be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles, heating systems and industrial processes.
SSE has notified Highland Council's north planning applications committee of its hope to build a hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Gordonbush Wind Farm near Brora in Sutherland.
The plant would be powered by electricity surplus to the needs of the national power grid.
Separately, similar projects have been proposed for sites on the Cromarty Firth in Easter Ross, the Western Isles and in Inverness.