E﻿nergy giant SSE has proposed producing 1,600 tonnes of hydrogen gas a year using surplus electricity from a Highland wind farm.

T﻿he hydrogen could be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles, heating systems and industrial processes.

S﻿SE has notified Highland Council's north planning applications committee of its hope to build a hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Gordonbush Wind Farm near Brora in Sutherland.

The plant would be powered by electricity surplus to the needs of the national power grid.

S﻿eparately, similar projects have been proposed for sites on the Cromarty Firth in Easter Ross, the Western Isles and in Inverness.