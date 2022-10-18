Irish government approves temporary eviction ban

Exceptions will remain for those who do not pay their rent or damage the property.

Speaking to RTÉ News ahead of a meeting with his cabinet, Mr Martin said: "We are coming into winter and that's the context.

"There had to be a lot of issues ironed out, not least legal underpinning of this. That had to be worked out."

Mary Conway, the chairwoman of the Irish Property Owners Association, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the policy would prevent some of her members from being able to sell their properties.

She added landlords were leaving the market as it was over-regulated, which is worsening the housing crisis.

Opposition political parties and charities had broadly welcomed the measure. John Mark McCafferty, the chief executive of housing charity Threshold, described it as the "least worst option".

He said his organisation had seen a doubling in tenancy terminations in 2022, with 462 being issued a month, compared to 263 in 2019.

Labour party leader Ivana Bacik welcomed the proposals, saying it will provide immediate relief to "many, many families" but called for a longer-term solution to the housing crisis.