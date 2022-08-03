Surveys of historical sites at risk from erosion
Surveys are being made of heritage sites at risk of coastal erosion along the coasts of Moray, Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands.
The SCAPE Trust charity is working with volunteers to update records on known locations, and also identify new ones.
Many of the sites are vulnerable to coastal processes such as erosion.
The sites include boulder-built fish traps and wooden posts which once supported stake nets for catching fish along the Moray Firth coast.
Near Newton of Petty, east of Inverness, there are the remains of a 17th Century tidal mill and on the western shore of Findhorn Bay in Moray a "graveyard" of large early 20th Century sailing herring drifters.
Other examples included World War Two defences - anti-glider posts, anti-tank blocks and pillboxes - along sandy bays of the Moray Firth.
The trust works closely with the University of St Andrews and receives support from Historic Environment Scotland.
Its surveys will continue through to October and people who want to volunteer can contact the trust via its website, external.