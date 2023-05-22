Train services have been affected after a lorry hit a bridge in Norfolk.

It happened between North Walsham and Gunton, earlier.

Operator Greater Anglia tweeted to say "the 07:14 Sheringham to Norwich was terminated at Gunton" and that the train would no longer call at North Walsham, Worstead, Hoveton and Wroxham, Salhouse and Norwich.

"This is due to a vehicle striking a bridge," it said.