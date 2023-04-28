A motorcyclist has died following a crash with another vehicle in West Yorkshire.

The gold Triumph Thunderbird was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan Juke on Enterprise Way in Castleford at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.

The bike's rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers spoke to the Juke driver, who was uninjured, at the scene of the incident.