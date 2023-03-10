Pedestrian in 70s dies in guided busway collision
A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a bus on a guided busway.
Bedfordshire Police said the crash happened off Hatters Way, Luton, at just after midday on Monday.
Emergency services attended the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.
Sgt Ben Heath said: "At this stage it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision."
He said the force wanted to speak to anyone who was travelling the route at the time of the incident and has any dashcam footage.
Specialist officers are supporting the family of the man that died.
