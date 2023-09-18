Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
- Published
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a crash on the B3344 at Bovey Tracey in Devon at about 21:25 BST.
The rider, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers investigating are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.