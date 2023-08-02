RNLI deals with 40 rescues in a day at one beach
At a glance
RNLI says it dealt with about 40 rescues at Croyde beach on Monday and Tuesday
People are still going in the water despite the bad weather, it says
The lifeguard supervisor is warning locals and visitors to take care "with these kinds of conditions"
The RNLI says it has dealt with up to 40 rescues per day at a beach in Devon this week.
Matt Whitley, lead lifeguard supervisor for North Devon, said the high volume of rescues were becoming a "daily occurrence" at Croyde beach.
Rescues have included saving people on tubes and paddle boards.
Mr Whitley said the wet and windy weather had not stopped people from coming to the beach.
He said: "We haven't had amazing weather and the surf hasn't been perfect but there have been waves, and those sort of conditions really created some rip currents.
"Croyde had in the region of 40 rescues yesterday so we're finding the beach isn't busy but the water is because the water's still warm and people have wetsuits and are looking to enjoy their holiday."
Mr Whitley said he wanted locals and visitors to take care "with these kinds of conditions".
Advice included checking the tides and going to a lifeguarded beach.
