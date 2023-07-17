A major bridge in Nottingham will be closed overnight for up to two weeks for maintenance work.

Beginning on Monday, Lady Bay Bridge will be shut on weekdays from 20:00 to 06:00 BST.

The resurfacing and joint replacement works will mean the bridge will be shut to traffic, but the cycleway and footway section will remain open.

A diversion will be in place via Trent Bridge, Cattle Market Road, County Road and Meadow Lane.