City bridge faces overnight closures
- Published
A major bridge in Nottingham will be closed overnight for up to two weeks for maintenance work.
Beginning on Monday, Lady Bay Bridge will be shut on weekdays from 20:00 to 06:00 BST.
The resurfacing and joint replacement works will mean the bridge will be shut to traffic, but the cycleway and footway section will remain open.
A diversion will be in place via Trent Bridge, Cattle Market Road, County Road and Meadow Lane.
Teams will also take the opportunity to undertake gully cleansing and drainage improvement works, Nottinghamshire County Council said.
