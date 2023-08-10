Fire warning on charging e-bikes and e-scooters
At a glance
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service warns incorrect charging of electric bikes and electric scooters can lead to fires
The service urges users to follow guidelines such as using manufacturer-provided chargers
It also advises disconnecting fully charged batteries, and avoiding overnight or prolonged charging
- Published
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is urging owners of electric bikes and scooters to avoid the risk of fires.
A number of fires have been caused by lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly found in these machines.
The batteries have the potential to ignite if not charged correctly.
The fire service has urged owners to use safe charging procedures, avoid lower-quality imported batteries and use correct chargers.
Toby Aubert, watch commander, said: "While Jersey has been fortunate in avoiding many fire incidents related to improper charging practices of e-bikes and e-scooters, this remains one of the fastest-growing fire risks in the UK."
The fire service recommends the following charging guidelines to ensure safety:
Use only the charger provided by the manufacturer or authorised distributors.
Disconnect the charger when the battery is fully charged to prevent overcharging.
Charge devices on stable, non-flammable surfaces, away from combustible materials.
Avoid overnight or extended charging periods.
Regularly inspect chargers and cables for signs of damage, replacing them if necessary.
Owners are also advised not to store or charge e-bikes and e-scooters in escape routes or shared spaces within multi-occupancy buildings.
Ensuring the presence of smoke alarms on all levels of properties is also recommended, fire officials said.
While e-scooters can be legally purchased and sold in Jersey, using them on public roads, pavements, or cycle lanes is against the law.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.