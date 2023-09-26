Two public hearings will be held to gather evidence for the Island Wide Voting Review in Guernsey.

A review into the system began in February, led by the Scrutiny Management Committee (SMC).

The public hearings will be hosted on Monday between 10:00 and 12:00 BST, and on 4 October between 14:00 and 16:00 at the Castel Douzaine Room.

The states said each hearing would be held in two parts, with a "different panel of witnesses for each part and each examining a different theme related to island-wide voting".