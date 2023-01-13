Two men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin on Friday.

The victim, who was in his 30s, died after being stabbed at the front garden of a house on Collins Place in Finglas.

It happened at about 19:00 local time on Friday.

Gardaí (Irish police) and the emergency services were called.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead.

A forensic tent has been erected at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ , externalhas reported that gardaí believe he died following a row among a number of people at Collins Place.

It is believed a woman who was known to the victim was also injured in the attack and may have sustained stab wounds to her hand.

The two men who have been arrested are in their 30s and are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

RTÉ, external has reported that detectives do not believe the killing is feud related but suspect it could be linked to drugs.

They are trying to identify and speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.