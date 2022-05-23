A health board has said there are no cases causing clinical concern in a suspected E. coli 0157 outbreak at a Borders nursery.

The region's health board is testing anyone who attends or works at the Cherrytrees Nursery in Hawick as a preventative measure.

As a result of the outbreak the site had been closed on a temporary basis while staff await results.

However, NHS Borders said there was no evidence to suggest the nursery was the source of the infection.

The health board asked anyone they contacted in connection with the outbreak to comply with the requests and advice given.

It said it was important to help prevent the spread of E. coli 0157 which can cause serious kidney problems, particularly in young children.

A statement added that none of the affected people who had been reviewed medically was causing any clinical concern.