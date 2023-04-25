"We want to be clear that we don't bear ill will towards them," he said.

"We want them to find a better way in life. We hope they can move away from this and we will be praying for them."

Rev Ryder said the The King's Table food bank service, which started during the coronavirus pandemic, had seen demand double in the last six months.

"We feed hundreds of people a week, we have never been so busy," he said.

"With the cost of living crisis and food tripling in price, we have been under quite a bit of pressure and this has now made it a lot more difficult. There is a big knock on for us."

He said the church, which has been established in the town for 20 years, is doing "everything it can to keep the service in operation.

"We will keep supporting people," Rev Ryder said.

"People rely on us and we will continue to be there for them."

The Ford Transit was stolen from outside a community centre in Great Sankey where the church runs sessions om 18 April, Rev Ryder said.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were investigating and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.