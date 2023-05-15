Surge in over 45s seeking sexual health help
The number of people aged 45 or above attending sexual health clinics in Kent rose from 3,614 in 2021 to 5,514 people in 2022
Kent County Council’s director of public health said the increase is a “welcome change in behaviour”
The number of people seeking help with sexual health in Kent has risen sharply in a year, new figures show.
A total of 5,514 people aged 45 or above attended Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust sexual health clinics in 2022.
The figure is up from 3,614 the previous year.
Kent County Council (KCC) said the rise in those pursuing professional support coincides with a landmark project aimed at improving their sexual health and wellbeing.
The SHIFT (Sexual Health In the over ForTy-fives) campaign ran across local communities in the UK, Netherlands and Belgium. It was aimed at ending the stigma of older people using sexual health support services.
KCC’s director of public health, Dr Anjan Ghosh, said the increase marked a “welcome change in behaviour”.
"Discovering new relationships can be an exciting part of mid and later life,” he said.
“But not protecting your sexual health because, for example, pregnancy is no longer a consideration after the menopause, can put older people at risk.
“Sexually transmitted diseases often don’t have obvious symptoms and we know such infections are on the increase among adults.”
'Think about your sexual health'
Requests from 45-year-olds and over for online sexually transmitted disease (STI) testing kits via the council’s Sexual Health Matters web page also continue to rise.
Dr Mun-Yee Tung, consultant physician with Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust sexual health services, said: “Sex definitely doesn’t stop when you are over 45.
"However, many people in this age group are reluctant to think about their sexual health and get a check-up, or are unaware how to – and that needs to change.
“It is just as important to think about your sexual health and consider any concerns beyond your mid-40s as it is if you are younger.”
