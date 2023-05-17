Derelict shoe factory being renovated into flats
The derelict Hawkins shoe factory in Northampton is being converted into flats
The building has been empty since 2000 when the company folded
OEH Group said it hopes to have 89 apartments ready by January
Work is under way to converted a Grade II listed former shoe factory into apartments.
The Hawkins factory in the centre of Northampton was built in 1875, but has stood empty since it closed in 2000.
Several planning applications have been made since then but often hit stumbling blocks over the conservation and preservation of the historic building.
Ermir Sefolli, from developers, the OEH Group, said: "The plan for the building is to bring it back to the golden era that it had."
The derelict Hawkins shoe factory is on the corner of St Michael's Road and Overstone Road in centre of Northampton.
It was until recently one of the most prominent undeveloped buildings, despite having had plans for renovation first submitted almost 20 years ago.
In 2016, plans were approved but issues around the windows and parking meant work never started.
But the site was acquired in March 2022 by the OEH Group shortly after planning permission was granted by West Northamptonshire Council for 89 apartments.
Mr Sefolli said: "So many of the wooden structures had to be replaced with new wood but rather than actually throwing that away we have used them as features which are not structural, but just to give the new occupiers a little bit of history with their new apartments.
"It means a lot to the community and we want to make sure that this building is preserved to last for another 200 years."
He said the company aims to have the apartments completed by January.
'Boot and shoe industry through and through'
Rebecca Shawcross, senior shoe curator at Northampton Shoe Museum, said Hawkins was "really well known for hiking, mountaineering and walking boots".
She said she was often asked if the boots could still be bought, but has had to "disappoint" people by telling them the factory closed down.
"It was quite a coveted thing to have a pair of GT Hawkins walking boots," she said.
Ms Shawcross said the company was also known for its horse riding boots and made them for Princess Anne for the 1972 Olympics.
She said the whole area around the Hawkins factory "was really boot and shoe industry through and through".
"So it's really lovely that now, after so many years, the building is being renovated," she said.
