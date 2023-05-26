A Garda (Irish police) station in Dublin has been evacuated due to a security alert and Irish army bomb disposal experts have been deployed.

The incident at Tallaght Garda Station began on Friday evening when a man was arrested nearby by officers on patrol.

He was taken into the station but when his bag was inspected, officers discovered "contents of concern".

Gardaí evacuated the building and called the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

A number of roads close to the station have been closed during the alert.