A Garda (Irish police) station in Dublin had to been evacuated due to a security alert and Irish army bomb disposal experts were deployed.

The incident at Tallaght Garda Station began on Friday evening when a man was arrested nearby by officers on patrol.

He was taken into the station but when his bag was inspected, officers discovered "contents of concern".

Gardaí evacuated the building and called the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

The station has now reopened to the public. The bag and contents have been removed and will now be subject to further technical and forensic examination.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

A number of roads close to the station were closed during the alert but have since reopened.