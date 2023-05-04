A Metropolitan Police officer who left a man with "catastrophic" life-changing injuries after Tasering him has told Southwark Crown Court he believed the man had a weapon on him and could have attacked him.

PC Imran Mahmood, 36, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in the early months of the first lockdown in 2020.

Mr Walker-Brown, 23, was left paralysed from the waist down after falling backwards over a fence, hitting his head on the footpath behind and breaking his back.

PC Mahmood does not dispute inflicting serious injury, but denies his actions were unlawful.