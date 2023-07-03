Pandemic death nurse loved to care, says husband
The husband of a nurse who died during the Covid pandemic has told her inquest that she “loved to care for people”.
Johnny Medel paid tribute to his wife Leilani, 41, as her inquest opened.
She was working as a nurse at several care homes across south Wales when she contracted Covid.
Mr Medel told the hearing at Pontypridd coroner's court that she was a loved wife and mother to their daughter.
She was born in Santiago in the Philippines, and was the family’s main source of income.
Mr Medel said she loved her job.
“What I liked about Leilani, apart from her beauty, was her innocence and sincerity,” said Mr Medel.
“When she gave care to someone, it would be sincere.
“She worked mainly with the elderly and I could see how much she enjoyed her job.
“I was so proud of her and what she had achieved.”
He said they had a happy home life and were excited for the future.
Ms Medel was admitted to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend on 31 March 2020 with a high fever.
She was ventilated but her condition deteriorated and she died on 31 April.
“I can’t get over why it had to end, Leilani was our happiness,” said Mr Medel.
“I hope she will be remembered as a nurse who loved to care for people.”
The inquest continues.