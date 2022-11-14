A care home has said it is "flabbergasted" after the facility was labelled unsafe.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said inspectors visited Cherrytree Residential Home in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, in September after receiving safety and leadership concerns.

It said they found staff were not always aware of accidents and injuries and rated the home inadequate, the lowest category.

The home is in special measures, and if an appeal is unsuccessful, it has six months to make improvements or it faces closure.