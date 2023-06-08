An investigation has begun after passengers on a speeding train were hurt when it lurched sideways.

A Grand Central service from Sunderland to London approached a junction near Peterborough at about 65mph (104 km/h) - more than twice the speed limit - on 4 May.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said, external some people on the train were thrown from their seats and suffered minor injuries as it went over points at Spital Junction.

Grand Central said it was investigating and had "further briefed" all its train drivers about restrictions on their routes.