Passengers 'thrown from seats' on speeding train
An investigation has begun after passengers on a speeding train were hurt when it lurched sideways.
A Grand Central service from Sunderland to London approached a junction near Peterborough at about 65mph (104 km/h) - more than twice the speed limit - on 4 May.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said, external some people on the train were thrown from their seats and suffered minor injuries as it went over points at Spital Junction.
Grand Central said it was investigating and had "further briefed" all its train drivers about restrictions on their routes.
Emergency brakes were applied after the incident, but the train did not derail and was not damaged.
The maximum permitted speed over the junction is initially 30 mph (48 km/h), reducing to 25 mph (40 km/h).
The train had been routed from a fast to a slower line when the speeding happened and the route had been displayed by the junction signal.
'Urgent safety advice'
An investigation into a similar speeding incident, external nearby on 14 April 2022 was already under way.
The RAIB said it had issued urgent safety advice to Network Rail and train operators on the line to reduce the risk of it happening again.
Its investigation will look at the way the train was being driven and the condition of the signalling system.
Chief operating officer for Grand Central, Sean English, said: "We are aware of the incident that occurred at Spital Junction on 4 May and are currently investigating the situation further.
"Meantime, we have further briefed all our train drivers on the various restrictions on their relevant routes."
