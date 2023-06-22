Multiple vehicles 'deliberately' set alight
Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were "deliberately" set alight in Sandwich.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) and Kent Police were called to Honfleur Road shortly before 01:00 BST on Thursday.
Fire crews said they extinguished two fires involving a total of three cars and one truck.
KSFRS believed the fires were started deliberately while police said officers were treating the incident as "suspicious".
KFRS said: "Four fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and compressed air foam to extinguish one fire involving a truck and a car, and a second fire involving two other cars."
No injuries have been reported, according to both the fire service and the police.
Witnesses have been urged to contact Kent Police.
