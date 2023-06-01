Government urged to rethink HS2 plans
At a glance
Leaders in London and Manchester have written to the transport secretary asking him to consider their proposals
They are asking for an underground station at Manchester Piccadilly
They also want to ensure that HS2 connects to a terminus at Euston station
There is concern about the negative impact of HS2 if it is built without engaging stakeholders
Leaders in London and Manchester have come together to call on the government to work with stakeholders to deliver the best form of HS2.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and others have written to Transport Secretary Mark Harper to urge him to listen to local leaders.
The letter outlines the importance of ensuring that HS2 connects with a London terminus at Euston, and not six miles outside the city centre.
It also calls for a Manchester Piccadilly underground station that supports Northern Powerhouse Rail in full.
'Built once and right'
Manchester City Council will make the case for an underground station at Manchester Piccadilly to the High Speed Rail (Crewe-Manchester) Bill Select Committee from 12 June.
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority said: "We are at a critical point in shaping how our country works and how our major economic centres are connected, not just for a couple of decades but for generations to come."
It added: "The future HS2 station at Manchester Piccadilly will be at the heart of the UK’s high-speed rail network.
"Delivering the right solution at Manchester Piccadilly is important not just for the North, but for all of the UK.
"We therefore want to work with government to make sure it is built once and built right."
The letter to the secretary of state goes on to call for HS2 to connect at Euston station.
It says: "The people of the London Borough of Camden have already made significant sacrifices for the Euston project, with many having had their homes and businesses demolished or relocated.
"The delay in ensuring the HS2 terminus is in Euston is causing continued frustration and uncertainty for many businesses and communities."
The business community, both in London and the North, has also warned of permanent damage to Britain’s economic ambitions if the current plans go ahead.
Leaders have written to the Mr Harper to say: "If we are committed to growing our economy, and connecting our cities, then we need to make sure we get this right now, not hamstring the opportunities of future generations."
