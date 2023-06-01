Leaders in London and Manchester have come together to call on the government to work with stakeholders to deliver the best form of HS2.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and others have written to Transport Secretary Mark Harper to urge him to listen to local leaders.

The letter outlines the importance of ensuring that HS2 connects with a London terminus at Euston, and not six miles outside the city centre.

It also calls for a Manchester Piccadilly underground station that supports Northern Powerhouse Rail in full.