Households in Kent and Sussex face being without water until Sunday as supply problems persist in parts of the south-east for a fifth day.

Areas including Wadhurst, Mayfield, Biddenden and Staplehurst have been affected by outages which were first reported on Monday.

South East Water has apologised to those affected and said it is doing everything it can.

The company blamed the hot weather and increased demand for the outages, but has been heavily criticised by local MPs and customers.