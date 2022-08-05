Visitors to the Western Isles are having to sleep in their cars or are cancelling holidays at short notice due to ferry disruption, it has been claimed.

Outer Hebrides Tourism (OHT) said shops and restaurants were also struggling to get deliveries as part of what it called a deepening crisis on CalMac's west coast network.

Islanders warn repeated ferry disruption risks damaging their islands' reputation as tourist destinations.

North Uist, Harris and Skye ferry the MV Hebrides was withdrawn from service on Tuesday due to a reoccurrence of a fault.

CalMac has apologised and taken steps to ease disruption including offering customers alternative routes and repositioning one of Mull's two ferries to provide temporary cover for the Hebrides.

Tourism is important to Scottish island economies.

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee has called for urgent short-term investment in state-owned CalMac so a standby relief vessel could be made available to cover for breakdowns.