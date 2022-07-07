UK vessel rescued by Guernsey lifeboat

A yachtswoman who got into difficulty north of Herm has been rescued by a Guernsey lifeboat.

The woman, who was the only person on board, was from the UK and called the coastguard at 08:50 BST on Tuesday after her vessel lost engine power.

She was unsuccessful in calling for help from vessels in the area, so the St Peter Port Lifeboat, the Spirit of Guernsey, was sent to help her.

The vessel, registered Moon River, was towed back to St Peter Port Harbour.