An inmate who broke a prison officer's jaw has been sentenced to a further year in jail.

Abdirahman Abukar was already serving a sentence for a firearms offence at HMP Whitemoor in the Cambridgehire Fens.

He punched a prison guard in the face and broke his jaw after he was asked twice to end a call on the prison phone in November 2021, police said.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm at Huntingdon Law Courts.