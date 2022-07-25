A 75-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a lamp-post, police have said.

Gwent Police were called to Cemetery Road, Trecynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 14:50 BST on Monday.

The force said the man, from the area, was driving a white Ford Kuga when it left the road and crashed into the lamp-post.

He died from his injuries. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash, including eyewitness or dashcam footage.