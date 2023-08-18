Ian Wright, prosecuting, said Helling "persistently asked for naked photos and photos of her breasts".

He continued: "She relented because of his persistence. They would meet nearly every day at her home for sex either before or after work until January 2022 and stayed in contact until July 2022."

Mr Wright said the victim complained about Helling on 6 October after he contacted her at 05:00 that day to tell her he was in trouble and to delete all texts from him.

Three further women, all vulnerable victims of crime, were also sent sexual messages by Helling.

One victim received 268 text messages and calls from Helling in a two-week period.

Helling sent one of the women sexually explicit messages and kissed her after going to her home after she had been on a night out.

In another message, he complimented a woman’s cleavage and included two clapping hands emojis.

A victim whose trial had been delayed for seven weeks was told: “Going to have to wait even longer now to get naughty with you!”