But Cheryl Knealy, from the JCF, said the government needed to make it easier for staff to be recruited.

She said: "People that have been in hospital for four months because they can't find placement is an absolute crazy idea.

"Hospitals are for acute care, they are for unwell people, people that are medically fit should not still be in hospital."

The JCC said it expected staffing to be a long-term problem, and called for funding for 50 extra staff, to provide "appropriate levels of skilled carers in the island".

The government said that while the care firms are businesses it will do what it can to offer support in boosting the sector.

But the JCC said: "Our sector simply can't continue to absorb the entire cost of this essential work alone or pass any more costs onto our vulnerable clients.

"We know how to recruit the right people, and we have proven we are good at it, so please provide us with funding so that we can get on with it and, in turn, support the hospital."