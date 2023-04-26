The first peregrine chick of the year has hatched at Worcester Cathedral after a pair of falcons returned to the site.

In 2022, the nest produced chicks for the first time in 12 years as four chicks fledged from the nest.

Cathedral staff built a nest for them and the pair returned with the female laying its first egg on Mothering Sunday.

The first of four eggs hatched on Wednesday at about 16:00 BST, the cathedral tweeted.