A programme offering a visa to non-EU nationals, in return for investment in the Republic of Ireland, is to be scrapped.

Applications will no longer be accepted under the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) from Wednesday.

Established in 2012, it offers Irish residence in return for creating jobs.

Ireland's Minister for Justice Simon Harris said the scheme had been under review for "quite a period of time".

He made the decision having been informed by reports from international bodies and internal and external reviews, he said.

So-called "golden visas" are offered to wealthy people from outside the European Economic Community (EEC) in return for investment.

Applicants to the Irish programme were required to have a personal wealth of at least €2m (£1.7m).

A similar scheme for foreign investors in the UK ended last year.