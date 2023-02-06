Flights have been diverted at Dublin Airport for the third time in four days after sightings of a drone on the airfield.

Four flights were diverted to Belfast, one to Shannon and one to Manchester as a result, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

Flight operations were suspended for about 40 minutes and resumed at 19:45 local time on Monday, the airport said.

"The reckless and irresponsible behaviour of those causing ongoing drone disruptions is unacceptable," a statement added.

"Those found responsible will face prosecution."

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km (three miles) of the airport.

Drone sightings have now caused disruption at the airport three times in four days.

On Friday, a number of Ryanair flights were diverted to Shannon Airport.

On Saturday, three routes, from Manchester, Bucharest and Amsterdam, were diverted to Belfast International Airport.