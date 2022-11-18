Ireland asks members of Russian Embassy in Dublin to leave

The Irish government has asked a number of people at the Russian Embassy to leave the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would discuss with colleagues whether to take further action "in the coming week or so".

T﻿he news comes days after Moscow announced it was banning 52 Irish officials from entering Russia.

Mr Coveney said there had been "ongoing consideration in relation to the appropriate level of diplomatic representation" of Russia in Dublin, and that this was "not necessarily connected to what we've seen this week, in terms of the sanctioning of individual politicians in Ireland".

S﻿peaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Friday, the minister said there were currently about 25 people in the Russian Embassy.

He said he had been receiving advice from An Garda Síochana (Irish police), the Irish Defence Forces and various intelligence sources to determine who was there in terms of diplomats or others who may not be involved in diplomatic work.

Mr Coveney said Russia's decision to ban 52 Irish politicians and officials was a very "unwelcome distraction" and Ireland "should not play this game".

He said Ireland had been "very effective" at holding Russia to account and should focus attention on this.

The Department for Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday that it had received the full list of Irish officials banned from Russia.

It came in response to Western sanctions handed out against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

A﻿mong those listed include Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Mícheal Martin , Tánaiste (deputy Irish prime minister) Leo Vardakar and Mr Coveney.

Me Coveney said none of the 52 politicians and officials on the list were planning to travel to Russia any time soon.

He said that the individuals who were on the list had been informed but the Department For Foreign Affairs would not be publishing it.

A﻿ meeting was held on Thursday with the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, and the Deputy Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs Sonja Hyland after Mr Coveney summoned him.

T﻿he Taoiseach said it was conveyed to Mr Filatov that Russia's behaviour was "totally unacceptable".