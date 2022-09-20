UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's K6 Force

T﻿he UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands.

The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines.

During part of the war, Force K6 trained in winter and mountain warfare in the Cairngorms and had camps at various locations in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Nine of the men died during their time in the area and were buried at Kingussie.

L﻿ater re-named the Indian Contingent, the detachment was also briefly stationed around Golspie, Sutherland and Corgarff, Aberdeenshire.

Kingussie has the single largest graveyard in the UK where Force K6 soldiers are interred.

There are also graves in England and Wales and on the continent in France and Germany.

Isobel Harling, 99, who has tended to the graves in Inverness for more than 70 years attended the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday.