The author of the best-selling Jack Reacher books is to receive an honorary degree from Coventry University.

Lee Child, 68, was born and raised in Styvechale, Coventry, and went on to write dozens of books about the 6ft 5in (1.9m) tall vigilante hero.

"It's lovely that someone has read my books and thinks I'm worthy of being given something like this," he said.

Others to receive honorary degrees this week from the university include composer Anna Meredith.