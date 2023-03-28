Jack Reacher author Lee Child to get honorary degree
The author of the best-selling Jack Reacher books is to receive an honorary degree from Coventry University.
Lee Child, 68, was born and raised in Styvechale, Coventry, and went on to write dozens of books about the 6ft 5in (1.9m) tall vigilante hero.
"It's lovely that someone has read my books and thinks I'm worthy of being given something like this," he said.
Others to receive honorary degrees this week from the university include composer Anna Meredith.
Mr Child, whose real name is James Grant, will travel from his home in New York to be at Coventry Cathedral for the ceremony.
“As I got older I was still always aware of Coventry being there and had fond memories," he said.
"Coventry University didn’t exist by that name when I was here and I’m happy it’s doing so well.”
The author's first Reacher novel was published in 1997 and he has since sold more than 100 million books, with Tom Cruise playing Reacher in film adaptations.
In 2020, he announced he was handing over writing duties for the novels to his younger brother.
He will receive a doctorate of letters from the university.
Scottish composer Anna Meredith, who has written electronic and acoustic music and performed at the BBC Proms, will become an honorary doctor of arts.
"I feel so incredibly lucky and privileged to receive this enormous honour from Coventry University," she said.
Community champion and activist Maxi Hayles will also become an honorary doctor of arts for his work fighting discrimination and injustice, the university said.
"I accept this award on behalf of young people in order to motivate and to inspire," he said.
Other honorary degrees will be given to Sean McGovern, senior coroner for Coventry and Warwickshire, and Dr Charles Ashton, medical director with South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.
