Children aged 10 and over can be banned from a city centre if they are causing a nuisance during the school summer holiday.

A dispersal order covers part of Mansel Street towards the docks in Swansea and enables the police to send people away from a particular area.

South Wales Police said there had been a series of public order incidents over the past few weeks involving "unruly youths" who were causing a disturbance to shops and businesses.

The dispersal order will be reviewed every 48 hours until 23:30 BST on 3 September, the last weekend of the summer holidays.