Police order can ban over-10s from city centre
At a glance
The dispersal order applies to anyone aged 10 and above
It means anyone gathering a group can be sent home and if they do not comply, they can be arrested
South Wales Police says it imposed the order due to "unruly youths" causing problems to shoppers, shops and businesses
Children aged 10 and over can be banned from a city centre if they are causing a nuisance during the school summer holiday.
A dispersal order covers part of Mansel Street towards the docks in Swansea and enables the police to send people away from a particular area.
South Wales Police said there had been a series of public order incidents over the past few weeks involving "unruly youths" who were causing a disturbance to shops and businesses.
The dispersal order will be reviewed every 48 hours until 23:30 BST on 3 September, the last weekend of the summer holidays.
The dispersal order gives police the powers to disperse individuals or groups causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm, or distress to others.
It enables officers to ban people aged 10 and over from a certain area for up to 48 hours.
Insp Mark Watkins said: "Following a series of public order incidents in Swansea city centre over the past few weeks involving unruly youths, aggressive behaviour, and disturbances to shoppers and businesses we have put this dispersal order in place.
"We will have an increased police presence in the area outlined and officers won’t hesitate to enforce the extra powers afforded to them."