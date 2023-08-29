A number of people are believed to have died in a car crash in County Tipperary, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The single-vehicle collision happened near Cashel on Tuesday evening.

Police and other emergency services remain at the scene.

"Initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased," a gardaí spokesperson said.

"An Garda Síochána are also in the process of informing families of this tragic incident and request time and space during which to do so."

The collision comes four days after four young people died in a crash in Clonmel, also in County Tipperary.