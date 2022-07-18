A man in his 50s has died after falling from a boat and getting into difficulty in the water in County Kerry.

The incident happened at about 22:00 local time in Cromane Bay, Kilorglin.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene and the man was brought to shore, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The matter is being treated as a tragic accident.

This latest incident is the fourth death in Irish waters in the past week, including three other swimming-related fatalities.

On Saturday, a man in his 60s died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake in County Laois.

Earlier in the week, a 14-year-old boy died while swimming at a beach in County Dublin, while a man in his 40s died off the coast of County Clare.

On Sunday, Eamon Ryan, the minister for the environment, climate, communications and transport, urged people to be careful on the water amid a spell of warm weather.

A yellow weather warning is in place in the Republic of Ireland on Monday with temperatures expected to reach up to 32C (89.6F), while parts of Northern Ireland could reach temperatures up to 30C (86F).