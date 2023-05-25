Electricity prices on the Isle of Man are set to rise from July, but by 17% less than predicted.

Manx Utilities (MU) originally announced a 51% hike to be staggered over April and July.

However, due to a fall in wholesale prices, MU has said the second increase will be reduced by two thirds, from 6p per unit to 2p per unit.

That means the overall increase to bills in 2023 will amount to 34%.