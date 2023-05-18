Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, asked why so many overseas businesses would want to register at a Cardiff address.

"That is a mystery," said HMRC chief executive Jim Harra.

"We are aware of a serviced office address that is quite a similar address to your constituent but is not the same address so that may not be the correct explanation."

He added it was a "very odd incident" and he did not feel "we've really got to the bottom yet of why it happened".

Mr Harra said he was "confident" no widespread fraud had been perpetrated against HMRC, but could not rule it out.

"If this was an attempt at fraud it would be very unusual for fraudsters to use an address that is not under their control,” he said.

However, he acknowledged the incident had caused distress and inconvenience.

"We have been looking at how we can tighten up our procedures to prevent people being impacted,” he said.

The law changed in January 2021, meaning online marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay must collect VAT from overseas traders and pay it to HMRC.

But if a company has a UK address for VAT, that it does not have to provide proof of, it is responsible for the payment.