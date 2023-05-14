Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a crash in Pembrokeshire.

The collision involved a red motorcycle travelling on the A477 towards Pembroke at about 08:00 BST on Saturday.

It was in a collision with a white van towing a trailer near the A4075 junction, known locally as the Nash fingerpost.

The van had been on the A4075 from Pembroke before it joined the A477 towards Carmarthen.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the motorcyclist's next of kin have been informed.