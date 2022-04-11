Commemorative events to mark the Battle of Culloden are to be held on-site for the first time since 2019.

The battle on 16 April 1746 saw forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie defeated by the Duke of Cumberland's government army.

Fought near Inverness, it involved the deaths of about 1,600 men - 1,500 of them Jacobites.

Virtual commemorations were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

National Trust for Scotland, which manages the battlefield, said a programme of events were planned for 14 to 17 April.

Talks on the role of grazing cattle on the preservation of the battlefield and the tactics of the opposing armies will be held at the site.

The Gaelic Society of Inverness' annual commemoration of the battle will also be held on-site.

Several talks, including some by archaeologists, are to be made available online.