A man has been charged with the murder of his wife at their home in the Republic of Ireland.

Anna Mooney, 46, was found stabbed to death at the house in Kilbarrack, Dublin, in the early hours of Thursday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Stephen Mooney, of Kilbarrack Road, appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Basil Grimes told the court the 52-year-old replied with "no comment" when he was charged with his wife's murder.

Mr Mooney was remanded into custody and will appear at a court hearing on Tuesday.