Two dogs put down after sheep attack spate
Two dogs have been put down following the deaths of nearly 30 sheep in a spate of attacks at Herefordshire farms.
Appealing for information earlier this week, West Mercia Police had said it believed the recent attacks in the Dinedor area were carried out by the same animal or animals.
Sgt Mark Jones said it had been an upsetting time among the farming community.
He added the dogs responsible had since been identified and their owner had agreed to have them both put to sleep.
Five sheep were killed in the first attack at Upper Gate House in Dinedor on 30 May.
Two days later, 11 sheep died in an attack in the same field.
About a mile away at Lower Huntless farm in Twyford, another farmer reported that 12 of his sheep had been killed between 31 May and 6 June, police said.
Sgt Jones said: “We have been aware that there has been considerable upset among the farming community in the Dinedor area as a result of this, both from an emotional and financial point of view.
“We have taken steps wherever possible to keep the victims informed of what we have been doing and have carried out exhaustive inquiries which have ultimately proved successful."
