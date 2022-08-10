A former maths teacher has been banned from the profession after police discovered indecent images of children on his computer.

Allan Sharp, 35, worked at schools in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire before he was arrested in 2019.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard he displayed “conduct of the most serious nature”, including possession of indecent images of 13 and 14-year-old boys.

In 2020, Sharp was convicted of three offences contrary to the Protection of Children Act 1978.