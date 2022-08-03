Trees under threat 'from new pests and diseases'
At a glance
Trees in Guernsey are under increasing threat from new pests and diseases, a local charity says
Guernsey Trees for Life said increasing bio-security and planting more trees was needed to help restore any damage
Global movement of goods, services and people and global warming were also causing problems, it added
Guernsey's trees are under increasing threat from new pests and diseases, as well as global warming, a charity has said.
Guernsey Trees for Life said several diseases such as sweet chestnut blight and Dutch elm were already present on the island.
It added that more "novel pests and diseases" could also arrive and have "quite a significant material impact" on trees' health.
Charity bosses said increasing bio-security to prevent diseases from spreading, and planting more trees, could help reverse problems.
'Significant impact'
Andy McCutcheon, from Trees for Life, said some of the increase in invaders was "related to the increasing global movement of goods, services and people around the world".
He said: "If we don't try to stop them [pests and diseases] coming in, stop them spreading, it will obviously have quite a significant material impact on the health status of our trees."
He added that climate change would add to difficulties because "hot spells will last a lot longer and be a lot more frequent", adding to stress on trees.
He said people should consider bio-security protocols, "taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of pests and diseases from site to site across the island".
He added that people should also keep "planting trees where there's opportunity to plant replacement trees, so that we can serve our tree cover for future generations".